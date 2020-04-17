City restarts homeless sweeps, citing social distancing concerns

Homeless in Honolulu
By HNN Staff | April 17, 2020 at 10:20 AM HST - Updated April 17 at 10:20 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city plans to restart homeless sweeps on Oahu next week, saying they’re concerned that social distancing isn’t happening in encampments.

Areas will receive a 24-hour notice.

The city stopped the sweeps last month following CDC guidelines that homeless camps should not be removed ― unless housing units are available.

Now, the city has a small tent village near Keehi Lagoon for homeless people to quarantine themselves.

