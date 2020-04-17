American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge opens to Queen’s staff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Front-line healthcare workers at the Queen’s Medical Center now have a place to stay at no cost.
The American Cancer Society’s Clarence T.C. Ching Hope Lodge Hawaii is open to the facility’s workers. Normally, the lodge gives cancer patients a place to stay during ongoing treatment.
The lodge, which is a part of a nationwide program, was closed last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hope Lodge staff could no longer ensure the health and safety of the immune-compromised cancer patient residents, their caregivers, and other staffers.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to help the health care community as we all continue to adapt to keep pace with the escalating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cathy Alsup, Executive Director, American Cancer Society Hawaii Pacific.
“Making the decision to close our Hope Lodge facilities to cancer patients was extremely difficult. It is gratifying to be able to now offer these rooms to provide respite for The Queen’s Medical Center’s health care workers. Local doctors, nurses, therapists and personnel are making tremendous personal sacrifices to be on the frontlines treating patients, and we hope these accommodations will help,” Alsup added.
The lodge is now available to workers who need a place to rest between shifts or sleep overnight if returning home is too difficult.
Hope lodge is within walking distance, about a block away from Queen’s.
The American Cancer Society operates 34 Hope Lodges across the U.S. For more information, click here.
