With fewer cars on the roads, HPD sees uptick in speeding, jaywalking citations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have noticed an increase in speeding and jaywalking in recent weeks as fewer vehicles take to the roads following the stay-at-home order.
Officers have spotted drivers speeding mainly on freeways and highways, according to the department. They emphasized that there is no reason to rush.
“From March 16 to April 15, we have issued 1,422 speeding citations as well as 471 excessive speeding citations -- that would be speeds 30 miles or more over the speed limit,” explained Sgt. Dana Souza of the Honolulu Police Department.
Officers are also seeing more pedestrians jaywalking.
“The pedestrians now are choosing to not follow the ‘Don’t Walk’ signs or jaywalk. Instead of crossing at crosswalks, they choose to cross mid-block,” said Souza.
Pedestrian safety advocates want to make sure that people don’t have a false sense of security when they head out to exercise.
“I see a lot of people that are jogging or walking on the sidewalk. They see another pedestrian coming up toward them and they want to be six feet away, so they end up going into the street and they’re not paying attention to the cars on the street,” said Lance Rae, coordinator of Walk Wise Hawaii.
Rae said it’s also easy for drivers to be distracted during this stressful time.
“People are just not paying attention. They’re more worried about getting to Walmart or Target on time so they can get their hand sanitizer. They’re concerned about getting food for home,” said Rae.
April is normally National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, but local outreach activities and educational programs have been postponed due to the pandemic.
