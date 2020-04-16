Unemployment in Hawaii tops 37% as coronavirus shutdown continues

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 1 in 3 workers Hawaii has lost a job as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown, new figures from the state Labor Department show.
Most of those laid off are connected to the tourism industry, which has been at a standstill since stay-at-home orders went into effect followed by travel-related quarantines.
In February, Hawaii’s workforce was about 651,000 strong, and unemployment was just 2.7% ― far below the national average.
From March 1 to Thursday, the number of unemployment claims filed in the islands stands at a staggering 244,330.
That puts the state at more than 37% unemployment.
The abrupt shutdown isn’t just hurting Hawaii. Nationwide, 22 million have filed for benefits.
Economists do expect a rebound when businesses are allowed to reopen but right now, there’s no direct timeline.
This week, Gov. David Ige did join a national call with other governors and the White House on how states can begin to reopen. The president has said parts of the US could begin relaxing strict social distancing measures before others.
The decision will still ultimately be in each state.
The sudden wave of shutdowns crippled unemployment offices everywhere. In Florida, thousands of people trying to file were forced to stand in long lines that wrapped around the building.
Hawaii’s unemployment office systems crashed for days unable to handle to influx.
Technology, additional call centers, adding almost 100 people have eased the burden, but still aren’t enough to get people paid quickly.
Hundreds have messaged Hawaii News Now saying they’ve been waiting weeks for a check.
