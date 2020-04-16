Trade winds steady until Saturday

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Thursday evening. Sending lots of aloha and warmth your way! Hope you have been soaking up all this nice weather! After a fairly wet episode. finally classic trade winds have returned as a high pressure system fills in north of the islands. Moderate trade winds will continue with stable weather conditions through Saturday. A cold front stalling north of the state will bring light and variable winds to the region on Sunday and Monday. Trade will then return by Thursday after the winds drop off.