Trade winds steady until Saturday

Hawaiian Islands - Good Thursday evening. After a fairly wet episode. finally classic trade winds have returned as a high pressure system fills in north of the islands. Moderate trade winds will continue with stable weather conditions through Saturday. A cold front stalling north of the state will bring light and variable winds to the region on Sunday and Monday. Trade will then return by Thursday after the winds drop off.
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain elevated through the upcoming weekend as a series of northwest swells move through. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week. However, a long-period south swell will affect Hawaii by next Monday. Surf heights could exceed advisory level as it peaks early next week. Surf along east facing shores will trend upward during the second half of this week as trade winds strengthen.
And check out our kidcasters... with last weekend's surf report!
Be safe and keep positive!
