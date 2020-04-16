Non-profits stepping up to help kupuna during COVID-19 crisis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Non-profit organizations are stepping up to help kupuna, Hawaii’s most vulnerable, during the COVID-19 crisis.
Kupuna who need food, medicine and other supplies can get them delivered to them for free through the “Help Is On The Way” organization.
Hundreds of volunteers are ready to deliver items islandwide on Oahu — and soon on other islands.
The Lanakila Meals on Wheels program, Oahu’s oldest and largest meal service kupuna, continues to serve the population during the coronavirus pandemic by delivering nutritious meals to seniors.
Meanwhile, volunteers who sign up for the Our Kupuna program will be matched with a kupuna resident in need of some assistance.
To be eligible, volunteers must have no symptoms of COVID-19. They also must not have traveled outside of the state over the the last 21 days.
The service aims to ensure kupuna don’t have to leave their homes and battle crowds at the grocery stores or struggle to get to other public places. It’s about ensuring they have what they need without putting them at risk.
