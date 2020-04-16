A month after COVID-19 diagnosis, Maui couple says they’re finally feeling well

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A month after being diagnosed with COVID-19, a West Maui couple says they’re finally back to feeling 100%.
Although the state Department of Health released the two from isolation weeks ago, they’ve been reluctant to have contact with anyone.
Sean Combs and Lexi ONeill say state health officials gave them the all clear without ever getting checked out by a doctor. It wasn’t until Wednesday that they were allowed to get retested.
Those drive-thru test results won’t be in for several days.
But another test, for COVID-19 antibodies, showed they may have at least some immunity to the virus.
They were the first two Maui residents to come down with the coronavirus.
The couple thinks they may have picked it up on a ski trip in Switzerland, but aren’t certain because they didn’t have the expected symptoms.
“A wet cough was something we experienced the whole time of having the virus. Really, really thick phlegm,” said ONeill.
It wasn’t long before they both took a turn for the worse.
Combs said, “I’ve had pneumonia and I’ve had mono and this felt like both of them together. There were certainly one or two days where I was really concerned I wasn’t gong to make it.”
Recovery took weeks.
They say someone from the Health Department called them every day.
When ONeill’s symptoms stopped, she says the health worker told her: “Wait four days and then you can go out. But Sean still had symptoms and I didn’t feel comfortable with that.
"So we waited until he stopped having symptoms and then four days after that.”
Combs added, “We felt uneasy about this idea of being let go without some kind of one-on-one contact with a medical professional or subsequent testing.”
They’ve since been seen by a doctor and were told they’re no longer contagious ― but want to be sure.
“We will continue to social distance while we wait for those next tests,” said ONeill.
According to the World Health Organization a person is clinically recovered if they take two tests at least 24 hours apart ― and both of those tests come back negative.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.