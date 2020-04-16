Maui police arrest elderly man accused of killing his roomate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have an elderly man in custody, accused of fatally shooting his roommate.
MPD said they were called out to an argument Tuesday night between Lahaina residents John Lyons, 70, and Frederick Bacolini, 77.
Police said during the argument, a shot was heard. Bacolini was found to have been wounded from the shot.
When police arrived on scene, Lyons exited the residence and he was placed under arrest.
Bacolini was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he later died.
Lyons now faces a second-degree murder charge in addition to multiple firearms offenses. He remains in custody.
This story may be updated.
