$1M raised for new fund aimed at helping struggling UH students

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii has raised $1 million to help struggling students pay for tuition. The funds will help many continue their education during the pandemic.
The university says donors from across the state came together to help students on all 10 campuses.
It’s part of a new fund created called the UH Urgent Student Relief Fund.
“Can you imagine if you’re having to decide between rent or food or school? I think these funds help our students have one less thing to worry about,” UH Associate VP of Student Affairs Hae Okimoto said.
UH says more than $200,000 have been disbursed to more than 500 students in the first week of the fund.
“A big mahalo to the companies and individuals who have already stepped forward to begin to address the urgent needs of our University of Hawaiʻi students across the state,” UH President David Lassner said.
“We invite the community to continue helping us help our students with necessities such as food and shelter in these turbulent times, as they also strive to complete their studies,” he added.
Students in need can apply for the funds through the UH application portal.
