LIVE: Mayor holds news conference on criteria needed to modify stay-at-home order

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a news conference Thursday on the criteria the city would need to meet before it begins to lift the stay-at-home order.
The stay-at-home order, aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus, has shuttered hundreds of businesses and hotels, closed schools and prompted tens of thousands of people to work at home.
The state also has its own stay-at-home order.
The discussion comes as Hawaii is reporting 11 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 541. The vast majority of those cases ― 373 ― were reported on Oahu.
