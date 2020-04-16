Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii unions push back at governor's salary cut proposal
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii state worker unions are pushing back at what they say is a proposal from Gov. David Ige to cut employee pay by 20% amid falling tax revenue. State tax revenue has fallen sharply as tourism and other sectors of the economy have shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The governor says he's having discussions with unions and lawmakers about potential cuts but no decision has been made. He said the tax shortfalls meant the state needed to cut $1.5 billion from the state budget over the next 15 months. The state House speaker and Senate president say they oppose 20% cuts.
Hawaii embraces aloha print masks while fighting coronavirus
HONOLULU (AP) — Face masks made with the same colorful prints used for aloha shirts are the latest fashion trend in Hawaii as islanders try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The shirts are called Hawaiian shirts elsewhere in the United States and are known around the world as a symbol of the islands. Disposable surgical masks are in short supply and reserved for health care workers so those who know how to sew are digging fabric scraps out of their closets to make their own. Local designers are offering some for sale online, but are struggling to keep up with demand.
Hawaii 'Hotels for Heroes' makes changes as demand increases
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii program providing free hotel rooms to health workers responding to the coronavirus has been modified after the demand exceeded the number of available rooms. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported more than 870 room nights have been reserved through the Hotels for Heroes program. The overwhelming demand has forced organizers to make changes including limiting workers to seven-day reservations. Hotels on Kauai, Maui, Hawaii island and Oahu with approved reservations are compensated $85 per room per night from state tourism funds. The program does not accept health workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have required to quarantine.
Maui highway overpass plans push back school opening date
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Plans to build a Maui highway overpass have delayed the anticipated completion date of a high school construction project. The Maui News reported the Piilani Highway overpass is expected to extend the Kihei High School development past the 2021-22 school year. The school in the community on Maui’s western shore was initially targeted to open in 2014. An overpass or underpass of the highway was a condition set by the state Land Use Commission when it approved the project in 2013. The transportation department decided to only install a traffic light, but the commission reaffirmed the overpass decision last year.
Idaho AG to probe spouse death in tangled missing kids case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho attorney general has agreed to investigate the mother of two missing children and her new husband in connection with the death of his first wife. The mystery of the children’s disappearance and the deaths of three people close to the couple has sparked investigations in several states and worldwide headlines. The attorney general will investigate the case of Tammy Daybell, who died in October of what her husband says was natural causes. Weeks later he married Lori Vallow. Her husband was fatally shot by her brother, who was later found dead. Vallow is in jail in Idaho in the disappearance of her teenage daughter and 7 year-old son.
US case against Vagos in Nevada ends; racketeering dismissed
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A troubled federal prosecution in Nevada of current and former Vagos biker gang members from California accused of running an international criminal enterprise and killing a rival Hells Angels leader in a 2011 casino shootout is over. A federal judge in Las Vegas on Monday approved a government request to dismiss all charges against 11 defendants. That ended the federal racketeering case filed in September 2016 after a state court conviction of the Vagos member for the slaying was overturned by the Nevada Supreme Court. Defense attorneys say the case was based on lies.