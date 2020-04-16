Kumu hula and multi-award-winning singer Nāpua Greig shares her moʻolelo

McKenna shares with Nāpua that one of the things she loves about watching her perform is seeing her float effortlessly into graceful hula while she is singing. Nāpua says: “My mom did that when she was a young girl performing in Waikiki. That was kind of like her signature thing. I kind of wanted to continue what she used to do, and so I started to do it.” Nāpua is passing down priceless pearls to her halau as well. “As a kumu hula, I always tell my girls: I only teach the way I was taught, and I only expect out of you what was expected out of me. There’s nothing new. It’s just how it’s been. It’s part of tradition. It’s part of legacy. So when I tell the girls, ‘It’s not about you, it’s about me’, it’s because when I was a dancer, I was very happy for it to be about my kumu, and very happy to have nobody know what my name was because all I wanted to be was Johnny’s girl.” She’s referring to Uncle Johnny Lum Ho, her kumu hula. Nāpua adores Merrie Monarch Festival and is happy to serve in any role. “I’ll always have the little hula girl in me that Merrie Monarch is just like Christmas for hula people, and so if I can be a part of it in any way you know. I’ve been a dancer, I’ve been a Miss Aloha hula contestant, a musician, a kumu hula, I don’t know what else I can do. A judge? Whatever way I can be a part of it. I even told Aunty Luana: heck, I’ll sell T-shirts! Whatever way I can be a part of it, I’ll do anything because it’s that for me.”