Josh Tatofi shares the inspiration behind his mele “For the Lāhui”

Josh’s time at Mauna Kea inspired him in such a powerful way that he was able to express thorough his music. He shares with McKenna, “I feel like there is a part for everyone in the movement. Whether you’re a kumu, or a kumu hula, musician, you own a restaurant, whatever it may be, or if you don’t have any of those things and are just at home. But I feel like there’s a part for everyone. And for me, being on this platform, I felt like my duty was to write a mele and contribute to what is happening up at the Mauna.” “So, I just went up to the Mauna with my camera and my good friend Antonio Agosto and we wanted to document.” Although Josh wasn’t sure if his song was ready to release, Antonio encouraged him to share his mele with the world. Josh tells us what Antonio told him: “If it feels right, it’s gonna do right.” It is indeed a mele that has done right and inspired countless people and halau all around the world.