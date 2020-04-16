Forecast: Huge surf rolling in along north, west shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds have returned as a high pressure ridge fills in north of the islands.
Moderate trade winds will continue with stable weather conditions through Saturday.
A cold front stalling north of the state will bring light and variable winds to the region on Sunday and Monday.
Trade winds may return by the middle of next week.
Surf along north- and west-facing shores will remain elevated through the upcoming weekend as a series of northwest swells move through.
A high surf warning remains in effect but will likely be downgraded to a high surf advisory as surf heights decline.
Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through the week. However, a long-period south swell will affect Hawaii by next Monday. Surf heights could exceed advisory level as it peaks early next week.
Surf along east-facing shores will trend upward during the second half of this week as trade winds strengthen.
