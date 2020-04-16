Forecast: Gorgeous weather continues with more huge surf

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain elevated through the upcoming weekend as a series of northwest swells move through. A High Surf Warning remains in effect but will likely be downgraded to a High Surf Advisory as surf heights decline. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week. However, a long-period south swell will affect Hawaii by next Monday. Surf heights could exceed advisory level as it peaks early next week. Surf along east facing shores will trend upward during the second half of this week as trade winds strengthen.