Food distribution planned for West Maui residents Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A food distribution event will be held in West Maui on Thursday for residents in need.
The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. along Honoapiilani Highway, beginning near Launiupoko Beach Park.
County officials say over 300 bags of produce and food will be available for West Maui residents. The bags will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.
Those attending the giveaway are advised to enter through Honoapiilani Highway. Vehicles will then exit onto the Lahaina Bypass via Kai Hele Ku Street.
Officials added a portion of the highway between Kai Hele Ku St. and the bypass connection will be closed during that time.
“We are working tirelessly to provide essentials countywide to those who have been impacted by COVID-19,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Please be courteous and allow those who have lost jobs and income to receive these donations, so they can feed their families during this difficult time.”
This is the latest food distribution to take place on Maui. The first one took place in Pukalani on March 30. Others took place last week.
In all, over 1,300 bags of food have been given to residents so far.
