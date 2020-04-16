Coast Guard rescues 2 after boat runs aground off Oahu’s North Shore

A 21-foot motorboat ran aground off Oahu's North Shore on Thursday morning. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | April 16, 2020 at 6:19 AM HST - Updated April 16 at 6:19 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people aboard a motorboat that ran aground Thursday morning off Oahu’s North Shore.

Crews responded before 4:30 a.m. to the 21-foot boat near Haleiwa Harbor.

The Honolulu Fire Department has also responded.

It’s not known if there were any injuries, but a helicopter was seen rescuing the two boaters and bringing them to land safely.

The boat has not been removed yet.

Dangerous surf conditions were reported with north-facing shores under a high surf advisory.

This story will be updated.

