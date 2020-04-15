‘You have been courageous in the face of great fear,’ writes Virginia Bull

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all you have done and continue to do to help the citizens of Hawai’i. Whether Native, locals, transplants or visitors, we would be lost without your care of our community. Bless all of the heroes who have helped us through a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. You have been courageous in the face of great fear. Thank you seems so small in relation to putting your lives on the line for your patients, customers, neighbors and friends. In the end, I hope you know you have made a real difference in people’s lives and there is no way for us to repay that. My prayer for Hawai’i is that we never stop trying. Love to all of the heroes and their extremely generous families and friends. ️️