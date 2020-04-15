Wahiawa Health temporarily closes after 3 positive cases reported

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Health says they are investigating a developing cluster of coronavirus cases at Wahiawa Health.
Facility officials confirmed at least three people there have tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director of the DOH said its not known if the cases are related, but the investigation is ongoing.
The employees are in quarantine, Wahiawa Health officials added.
In response to the cases, the health center announced some changes to prevent further spread.
Starting Wednesday, the facility was temporarily closed. Three weeks ago, telehealth and limited face-to-face patient visits began.
Other employees are being sent to Pali Momi Medical Center for COVID-19 testing. The DOH says they are working to get in touch with close contacts of those who have tested positive.
“The well-being of our staff and patients is of utmost importance and we remain vigilant to provide a safe environment for our community,” Wahiawa Health said.
