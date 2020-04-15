Trade winds are kicking up

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Wednesday evening. Hello trade winds! Trade winds will continue to strengthen and stabilize tonight, focusing typical showers over windward slopes. A stable and moderate trade wind flow will prevail Thursday through Saturday. Trade winds will weaken and become briefly disrupted on Sunday and Monday, leading to a somewhat dry land and sea breeze pattern. Trade winds may return by Tuesday.
Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up Wednesday through the upcoming weekend due to an active pattern evolving over the northwest Pacific featuring a series of winter-caliber systems. Forerunners should peak Wednesday night. Surf will exceed advisory levels around the peak for exposed north and west facing shores and may near the warning levels if this source fills in larger than anticipated Wednesday night. Then back to advisory levels on Thursday afternoon.
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
