Teachers union: Governor is proposing 20% pay cuts for ‘most’ state employees

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The teachers union has warned its nearly 14,000 members that the governor wants to implement a 20% pay cut for “most” public employees as early as May 1.
The Hawaii State Teachers Association added first responders would not be spared — and could face a 10% cut.
In a letter to its members Tuesday, HSTA President Corey Rosenlee said the union hasn’t received a formal proposal and it’s not clear if the salary cuts would be implemented as furloughs or as across-the-board salary decreases.
“According to the governor’s human resources and budget directors, the cuts are meant to prevent an economic collapse as the coronavirus pandemic cuts off a major sources of state revenues,” Rosenlee said.
The teachers union called the proposed cuts “unacceptable."
“While we recognize the coronavirus has already started to cripple Hawaii’s economy, no one can be sure of its long-term impacts,” Rosenlee said.
“We believe cutting salaries for tens of thousands of state workers is rash and will hurt our state even more.”
Hawaii’s public school teachers are part of a state workforce that’s more than 50,000 strong.
Just a few months ago, the governor and schools superintendent were pledging to do whatever they could to increase salaries for teachers — whose pay is the lowest in the nation when the cost of living is taken into account.
In a news conference Tuesday, Gov. David Ige was asked about potential furloughs for state employees and would not confirm the idea was being pursued.
He did say that with more than 100 hotels closed and tourism brought to a virtual standstill amid a stay-at-home order and mandatory quarantine for travelers, the state has seen a significant drop in tax revenues.
He said the state is “looking at a number of other activities to manage funds we have in anticipation of significant reductions in revenues to fund state services.”
