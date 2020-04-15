Keiki from Tucson send their aloha to Hawaii’s front-line workers

Dear heroes, Thank you so much for all that you’ve done for people and it’s probably very hard to work all day and when I grow up I wish to become an amazing doctor just like all the doctors and every day when I see a hospital I smile because I know one day I will be in one I really hope I do and I’m pretty sure to become a doctor you have to go to school for about 4 more years of school but I don’t care I will do whatever it takes to become a doctor and I love to help people when there sick I don’t know I just have it in my blood because whenever my nana or tata were sick I would do whatever I would check there temperature clean and many more and the most important thing I would stay and do what ever it takes to make them feel better just like doctors and I don’t know any of my family members that are doctors so I hope I become the first and I hope all the people in hospitals that are sick I hope they all get better thank you to my doctor and to all doctors and all the people who work all night to find a cure for illnesses once again thank you for all the hospitals and all the nurses and doctors and every one who helps in hospitals thank you. Sincerely Leyla