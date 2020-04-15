Questions remain over stimulus checks as some receive less than expected

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many in Hawaii have already seen their stimulus checks from the federal government in their bank accounts.
But for some, it wasn't quite as much as they were expecting.
“Yesterday, I looked in my bank account and I noticed there was a deposit and I was very excited about that. The only thing that seemed off was that it was less than what I had expected," said Kaneohe resident Renée Dieperink.
The checks will be distributed based on the taxes you filed in either 2018 or 2019. Those who didn’t pay taxes in those years will have to file for benefits online.
Dieperink was expecting $1,200 for herself, $12-hundred dollars for her husband and $500 for each of her children. But she received $500 fewer than what she had expected.
"I found out that students in the ages of 17 to 24 do not qualify for the stimulus check if they are claimed as a dependent on their parents’ taxes, and their parents aren't getting anything either," Dieperink said.
That’s right.
High school and college students between 17 and 24 years old claimed as a dependent on someone else's tax returns do not qualify.
Adults with disabilities or elderly who are claimed also don’t qualify.
The parents or guardians who claim them do not get additional money either.
To help with surprises, the Internal Revenue Service is getting ready to launch a “Get My Payment” feature so people can track their payment status. It’s expected to be up and running by Friday.
Starting on Wednesday, all Bank of Hawaii branches will open an hour earlier Mondays through Fridays to accommodate an increase in customers depositing their payments.
All money is considered a tax relief, so you won't have to pay taxes on it.
Meanwhile, the IRS is also warning Americans to beware of scammers.
The IRS assures it will never call, text, email or reach out via social media to say it needs more information to process a payment.
