Oregon residents says thanks to Oahu emergency room doctor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To help thank the front-line workers who are helping to keep Hawaii running during the coronavirus pandemic, Hawaii News Now is publishing notes of appreciation from our viewers. This submission is from Wes Gromlich, who lives in Lincoln City, Oregon.
I am Wes Gromlich in Lincoln City, Oregon and sincerely thank Dr. Tiffany an ER doc on Oahu! She is the best and deserves a very big thank you for her dedication and caring for all! Wes Gromlich
