A note to those making the sacrifices for Hawaii from Jeanné

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To help thank the front-line workers who are helping to keep Hawaii running during the coronavirus pandemic, Hawaii News Now is publishing notes of appreciation from our viewers. This submission is from Jeanné Herring in Honolulu.
To submit your own thank you note, send an email to hawaiithanksheroes@gmail.com.
My deepest gratitude to Healthcare workers, cleaners of the hospitals, bus drivers, shared ride drivers, grocery store clerks, all those who keep us fed, postal workers, delivery folks and our bankers. You folks are making sacrifices for our Ohana. Many blessings to you and your family.
Much Love,
Jeanné
For the latest news on the global coronavirus pandemic, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.