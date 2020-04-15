NerdWallet: Mortgage ‘relief’ and ‘refinance’ searches spike during outbreak

These surges in search volume coincided with the economic turbulence related to the global coronavirus pandemic. Mortgage rates had been low and refinancing brisk even before the first diagnosed U.S. case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Jan. 20. Rates ticked lower through February, and dipped below 3.4% on Feb. 28. From Feb. 20 through March, global markets crashed and experienced volatile swings not seen since the Great Recession. This volatility is ongoing. On March 19, California issued the first statewide stay-at-home orders that would shutter businesses. By the week ending March 28, a record 6.6 million new unemployment claims would be filed.