Need a good laugh? Check out these COVID-19 parody songs from Hawaii artists

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Backyard musician Matt Nakamura makes a hobby out of putting together parodies of popular songs. His latest twist turned the Beatles tune "Yesterday" into a chorus about coronavirus.
The first line sets the tone.
“Yesterday, COVID-19 was so far away. Now the world has changed in every way,” he sings.
“This tune was resonating, playing itself over and over in my head. It really is appropriate because we all long for those days before Covid,” said Nakamura, a guidance counselor at Maemae Elementary.
Tongue in cheek musical parodies aimed at the pandemic are popping up all over the internet. Some are posted by people from Hawaii.
La Pietra eighth-grader Melody Hamilton did a humorous a capella rendition of the 1950s classic “Mr. Sandman.” She’s seen in four panels on the screen performing all the harmony parts.
“Mr. Sandman, it’s breaking my heart. We’re giving handshakes from 6 feet apart,” she sings. “The supermarkets are all in a caper, like even Amazon is out of toilet paper.”
"I tried to arrange most of it myself but there were a couple of parts where I just couldn't so I went online and I used sheet music for those parts," she said.
She hopes her humor entertains listeners and takes the edge off a sad situation.
"I hope it takes you away from that and it makes you smile. And I hope it makes you laugh," she said.
Nakamura dedicates his sentimental re-make to frontline workers fighting the virus.
"It uplifted people's spirits. I'm glad of that. I literally went in my garage and used GarageBand to record it in a couple hours," he said.
Their videos haven't gone viral but they have gotten an impressive share of views and positive feedback.
“I hope it’s kind of a distraction from everything that’s going on,” Hamilton said.
Nakamura ends his song on a positive.
"This pandemic will soon go away, and this will be our yesterday," he sings.
You can see and hear their songs on YouTube.
