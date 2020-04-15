A ‘mahalo poem’ for Hawaii’s heroes from Sheena Mathews

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To help thank the front-line workers who are helping to keep Hawaii running during the coronavirus pandemic, Hawaii News Now is publishing notes of appreciation from our viewers. This submission is from Sheena Mathews from Hilo.
To submit your own thank you note, send an email to hawaiithanksheroes@gmail.com.
My name is Sheena Mathews and I’m from Hilo Hawai’i and I wrote this poem to Mahalo Hawaii’s Heroes!
It must not be easy wearing your masks all day,
But thank you are amongst the many things we can say,
You show up to work everyday and put your lives at risk,
To take this global pandemic and be a part of the fix,
Because of you we get to do things like keep our doctor appointments,
And have our prescriptions quickly filled with no disappointments,
Thank you doctors, nurses, and pharmacy technicians,
Thanks for fulfilling your call of duty during times of social distance,
Thank you to the receptionists who check us in,
Thank you securities for opening doors to let us in,
Thank you store managers, courtesy clerks and cashiers,
You still show up to work despite your fears,
Thank you to the polite gas station attendants,
Thank you for simply being in attendance,
Thank you warehouse workers for all that you do,
Thank you delivery drivers, you’re appreciated too,
Thank you stock clerks for going to the extremities,
Thank you for filling store shelves with all of our necessities,
Thank you to the unemployment workers for taking our calls,
Thank you to the police officers being available to us all,
Thank you to our teachers who reach out to our children on-line,
Thank you for your dedication during this rough time,
Thank you to the janitors doing extra to sanitize,
Thank you to the news reporters reporting to us live,
Thank you to the fire-men and women, emt workers and paramedics,
Thank you for not giving up on us during this pandemic,
That is just to name a few and no one should be excluded,
From everyone who shows up for their job to still do it,
Strong, Caring and Brave are all understatements,
But just know we Mahalo you and you’re truly appreciated!
Special Shout Out to my sister Reyna who is a pharmacist technician at Long’s Ponahawai in Downtown Hilo. I love you my little big sister!
