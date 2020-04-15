LIVE: Governor outlines state’s COVID-19 response as Hawaii’s case counts grows to 530

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the state’s latest efforts to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The news conference comes as Hawaii reports 13 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 530.
He’s also speaking as public sector unions raise alarm bells about a proposed 20% pay cut for most state employees. Gov. David Ige has not yet confirmed the reports, but told government workers in a video address Wednesday that the main sources of state revenue have been “drastically reduced.”
The latest COVID-19 cases come amid growing discussions about how Hawaii might begin to reopen.
On Tuesday, the governor and others stressed that restrictions would be done safely — and likely in phases.
So far, more than 20,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Hawaii.
Here’s a look at the county-by-county breakdown of positive cases:
- Oahu: 369
- Maui County: 92 (including 2 on Molokai)
- Big Island: 41
- Kauai: 21
- Unknown: 1
- Diagnosed out of state: 6
- State total: 530
Of the reported cases of COVID-19, at least 359 have recovered and been released from isolation. Some 45 patients, meanwhile, have been hospitalized.
No new fatalities were reported Wednesday. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at nine.
