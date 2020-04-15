Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii notes progress against virus, warns of complacency
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are acknowledging progress in slowing the spread of coronavirus in the islands. Yet they are also warning against complacency, disclosing the existence of a cluster of 14 cases connected to a McDonald’s worker on the Big Island. Hawaii has recorded 517 cases of COVID-19, including nine new cases in the islands and four cases of Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. This comes after the state had just five new cases the day before. Officials are urging the public not to become overconfident and to continue to obey Gov. David Ige’s stay-at-home order, which is in effect through April 30.
MISSING KIDS-SUSPICIOUS DEATHS
Idaho AG to probe spouse death in tangled missing kids case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho attorney general has agreed to investigate the mother of two missing children and her new husband in connection with the death of his first wife. The mystery of the children’s disappearance and the deaths of three people close to the couple has sparked investigations in several states and worldwide headlines. The attorney general will investigate the case of Tammy Daybell, who died in October of what her husband says was natural causes. Weeks later he married Lori Vallow. Her husband was fatally shot by her brother, who was later found dead. Vallow is in jail in Idaho in the disappearance of her teenage daughter and 7 year-old son.
ELECTRIC DEMAND DROP
Maui leads Hawaiian islands in electricity use decrease
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii has experienced a significant reduction in the use of electricity because of the coronavirus and Maui’s use has declined the most among the three largest islands. The Maui News reported Hawaiian Electric says the reduction is linked to a decline in tourism activities, business closures and residents staying home to slow the spread of thevirus. The utility says Maui had a 14% decline in average system peak demand during the week of March 22. The average drop for Oahu and Hawaii island was 7%. The change came after Democratic Gov. David Ige issued a stay-at-home order March 23 and then imposed a quarantine on visitors.
GENERATOR THEFT
Thieves lift generators from Hawaii shop during virus curfew
HONOLULU (AP) — Security cameras filmed thieves stealing electric generators from a Hawaii equipment rental business during nighttime curfew hours. Footage showed the theft from Hawaiian Rent-All in Honolulu around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell instituted a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. during Easter weekend to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Three men whose faces were hidden by hoods broke the store’s shatterproof glass window with an ax before and removed four generators. Store manager Scott Jung believes the thieves stole the equipment because there is high demand for it.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii explores deterring tourists by limiting reservations
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Incident Commander Kenneth Hara says the state is exploring further stemming the flow of visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic by disrupting their ability to make hotel reservations. Hara told a state House committee for the coronavirus that federal law won’t allow Hawaii to restrict travelers coming into the state. So Hara says the state is looking at restricting lodging reservations instead. He says he's working with the state attorney general on the issue. The number of tourists has dropped sharply after Hawaii instituted a 14-day quarantine for travelers. Even so, the Hawaii Tourism Authority says 180 visitors arrived over the weekend.
HAWAII-CHILD CARE
Hawaii child care providers struggle amid virus outbreak
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii was not fully meeting the large demand for affordable child care before the coronavirus outbreak. But many providers are now struggling with a severe decrease in business and unsure if they will reopen after the health emergency passes. Hawaii Public Radio reported that the state has asked the federal government to allow parents to use subsidies at more than one child care provider since Democratic Gov. David Ige’s stay-at-home order took effect. The Hawaii Department of Human Services has received a federal allocation of $11.3 million for child care subsidies, but it is not yet clear who will receive the funds.