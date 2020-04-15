Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho attorney general has agreed to investigate the mother of two missing children and her new husband in connection with the death of his first wife. The mystery of the children’s disappearance and the deaths of three people close to the couple has sparked investigations in several states and worldwide headlines. The attorney general will investigate the case of Tammy Daybell, who died in October of what her husband says was natural causes. Weeks later he married Lori Vallow. Her husband was fatally shot by her brother, who was later found dead. Vallow is in jail in Idaho in the disappearance of her teenage daughter and 7 year-old son.