Internal memo at Maui Memorial Medical Center describes hospital’s response to cluster

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 300 people have been tested as authorities investigate a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to Maui Memorial Medical Center, according to an internal memo.
State health officials say there are 34 positive cases associated with the hospital.
But the internal email said there were 36 coronavirus cases, including 27 employees and 9 patients.
CEO Mike Rembis told employees in the email that he wants to hear their concerns.
"I have been rounding and speaking with many of you to understand your concerns and hear what's on your minds. The anxiety you are feeling is something we will address together," wrote Rembis.
Rembis said a team of Kaiser Permanente experts started arriving on Maui on Monday, including national command center and infectious disease experts to strengthen the hospital’s response.
Maui Health has not commented publicly since last week.
State Health Director Bruce Anderson says contact tracing shows the cluster happened over several weeks and it wasn’t something that just occurred quickly.
Despite earlier criticisms, Anderson says hospital protocols have improved considerably and the state is pleased with the progress.
“You can almost create a visual map of where individuals might’ve been in the hospital just because of the amount of communication," said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
“This is what happens when you have a crisis. You expect outbreaks, you can expect hot spots and surges. They’re going to occur whether it’s in Maui Memorial or a different hospital.”
