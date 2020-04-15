Honolulu police officers are now wearing masks on almost every call

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a special delivery Wednesday at Honolulu Police headquarters: A cardboard box full of 6,000 surgical masks.
The donation couldn’t have come at a better time.
Under Mayor Caldwell’s order, police officers should be wearing masks just like everyone else.
Wednesday’s donation courtesy of Ohana Health will help to beef up the department’s supply of personal protective equipment.
“We need it because we are constantly in contact with people,” said deputy Chief John McCarthy.
He says officers are now wearing masks on almost every call.
“Because you don’t know who you’re dealing with,” McCarthy said. “It’s kind of the excuse of the day. Everyone that we come in contact with that’s uncooperative or combative decides that they have COVID.”
The masks will be distributed to officers and civilian employees.
It’s just one of several deliveries Lt. Gov. Josh Green has made on behalf of Ohana Health.
“We gave 6,000 masks to the Office of Public Safety to go to the prisons ... so ACOscan have the masks," Green said. “So they don’t spread if they happen to catch COVID-19.”
A delivery was also made to workers in the homeless healthcare community. Green’s office is also working on getting masks for firefighters.
