Here’s what Gov. Ige said when asked if he would take a pay cut, too

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Frustration with state leadership exploded Wednesday over a proposed 20% pay cut Gov. David Ige is eyeing for most state workers.
Many viewers asked: Would the governor be taking the same cut?
At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Ige stressed nothing is set in stone as discussions continue and his administration is looking for alternative ways to balance the state’s budget.
Hawaii News Now asked the governor multiple times if he planned to cut his own salary — which sits at $158,700, making him the 15th highest paid governor in the nation, according to an October 2019 report by USA Today.
He appeared to dodge the question when asked, “Before you even looked at state employees, did you not ask your own cabinet or yourself to take a 20 percent cut?”
“We are certainly looking at, all employees looking at what action needs to be taken in order to balance the budget," Ige responded.
Minutes later, HNN asked for clarification on if he would be taking a pay cut.
“Yes, I will be taking a pay cut,” Gov. Ige said.
But when further pressed on how large of a cut to his own salary he was anticipating, he would not elaborate, saying it would be “similar” to other workers.
“Certainly we are looking at my pay cut and the cabinet and as I’ve said, no decisions have been made and certainly whatever pay cut comes from employees, a similar pay cut would be enacted against my salary as well as my cabinet members.”
Watch that portion of the news conference below:
The potential cuts come as the state is challenged to find an estimated $1.5 billion to trim from the budget over the next 15 months, according to Ige.
He said cutting worker pay is a harsh reality during tough economic times.
“You know certainly, our employees are an important asset, and that would be a last resort. The reality is that the revenues that we count on is dramatically being reduced,” Ige said.
