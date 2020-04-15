Hawaii embraces aloha print masks while fighting coronavirus

But at home she wears a cloth mask to protect her 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter just in case she may have contracted the disease at work. She doesn’t want to infect them, and then have them infect her parents who babysit. She recently posted on social media a photo of her modeling one of her cloth masks, from the designer Ari South, over a surgical mask. It has yellow and orange puakenikeni flowers on a green background.