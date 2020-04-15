Forecast: Drier weather taking over along with a big country swell

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An upper-level disturbance over the islands will drift south of the state on Wednesday as a high pressure ridge builds in north of the island chain.
Light to moderate trade winds will filter in from east to west on Wednesday with decreasing shower trends.
A more moderate trade wind pattern will continue through the weekend in a fair weather pattern across the Hawaiian Islands.
Wind speeds will decrease and veer towards the southeasterly direction on Sunday as a weak cold front approaching the islands from the northwest.
Surf along north- and west-facing shores will trend up Wednesday through the upcoming weekend due to an active pattern evolving over the northwest Pacific. The peak is expected Wednesday night.
Surf will exceed advisory levels around the peak for exposed north- and west-facing shores and may approach warning levels.
A high surf advisory goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
A similar northwest swell will build Friday night into the weekend for another round of advisory level surf as it peaks Saturday night, then slowly eases Sunday into Monday.
A long-period south swell may affect Hawaii by next Monday, with surf heights likely exceeding advisory level as it peaks early next week.
