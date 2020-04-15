Ewa Beach man still on ventilator, but family says doctors are ‘cautiously optimistic’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coby Torda is still on a ventilator, according to an update his brother posted to Facebook Sunday.
Torda, a 37-year-old from Ewa Beach, contracted the virus last month.
After weeks in the ICU at Kaiser Moanalua, Torda’s doctors are “cautiously optimistic” about his recovery.
In the Facebook update, Torda’s brother Leyton Torda said he’s “making baby steps of progression.”
He also thanked all of the doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists who have been working to help his brother get through the virus.
Torda’s mom Peggy Torda-Saballa, tested positive for COVID-19 a short time after he contracted the virus.
Their family says thankfully, she did not need to be hospitalized, and has been given the all-clear by her doctors.
