Authorities responding to barricade situation on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are responding to a barricade situation in Hauula early Wednesday.
Officers have been on scene of a home on Hauula Homestead Road since around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
According to preliminary reports, a man is holed up in his own home and may have fired shots at police and at the home next door.
A 58-year-old man was treated for an apparent gunshot wound, Emergency Medical Services said.
That man told Hawaii News Now he was in his home when he heard at least three gunshots, one of which came through his wall and grazed his left bicep.
“We were hearing some ‘pap pap,' some gunshots, and then one just came right into my living room and hit me in the arm, shocked the heck out of me,” said Steven Wieland. “Luckily, it grazed it, I’m not hurt real bad, so that’s good. I’m sure the guy wasn’t trying to shoot me personally.”
Officials said it was a minor injury, adding that he is in stable condition and was not taken to the hospital.
This story will be updated.
