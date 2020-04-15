An enthusiatic ‘mahalo’ from the Hanohano ohana

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To help thank the front-line workers who are helping to keep Hawaii running during the coronavirus pandemic, Hawaii News Now is publishing notes of appreciation from our viewers. This submission is from Emily Hanohano and her family in Honolulu.
To submit your own thank you note, send an email to hawaiithanksheroes@gmail.com.
MAHALO to the all the front line workers from the numerous fire fighters, emergency responders, and police officers who bravely answer to the call of duty to protect Hawaii; to the doctors, nurses and all medical professionals who help fight this virus the Hanohano family want to send a BIG MAHALO to you!!
To the food establishments and grocery store workers who clean, and stock the shelves so we can shop in confidence and have food MAHALO to you folks!
Hawaii, we will get through this! We’re strong, and resilient. There is light at the end of the tunnel.
Take care,
Hanohano Ohana
Honolulu, HI
