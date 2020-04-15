Absence of tourists at Hanauma Bay could allow much-needed healing, experts say

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the month that’s passed since Mayor Kirk Caldwell ordered the shutdown of Hanauma Bay, researchers are already seeing signs that the break from tourists could bring about ‘a much-needed boost to its overall health,’ according to a story published Wednesday in Honolulu Civil Beat.
Fish are starting to come out of hiding, they say. And though it’s hard to tell, coral reefs are getting a break from the constant human disruption, too.
“I don’t want to downplay all of the negative effects that are horrible with this COVID-19, but I’ve got to say that I am so excited about the opportunity for there to not be visitors at Hanauma Bay so that we can see if there’s going to be some form of recovery,” said Ku’ulei Rodgers, of the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology, according to the Civil Beat report.
The east Oahu park draws about 850,000 visitors annually and has a long history of being overused.
And while measures have been taken in recent years to help protect the aquatic habitat ― the park now has a daily visitor cap, for example ― scientists believe they’ll be able to learn plenty about the bay during the closure to help provide advice once the park can reopen.
“The longer it stays closed, the longer we can track this,” Rodgers said, “And then once it does reopen, if there are some signs of recovery, we can then start to track how quickly things decline again if we do see change.”
