Sign language interpreters provide vital service in conveying COVID-19 updates

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - You see them every day at coronavirus new briefings, translating officials’ words for deaf people and doing it at the speed of the spoken word.
Sabina Wilford, owner of Hawaii Interpreting Services, calls it “access for communication.”
"The focus is really not on us. It's really on the deaf community," she said.
She coordinates the rotation of sign language interpreters who deliver COVID-19 updates to Hawaii’s deaf and hard of hearing community during the news conferences held by government officials.
It’s a vital service to people like Kariza Esteban, who is deaf.
Through the help of interpreter Jenny Blake, Esteban talked about how important the updates are to her. “I need to know the news and the situation that’s going on around me. I don’t want to be ignorant of that,” Esteban said.
Sign language interpreters speak with their hands and through facial expressions. Every movement carries a message.
“Yes or no questions ― the eyebrows go a certain way. Why and how questions the eyebrows go another way,” Wilford said. “The mouth movements convey size and shape. There’s lot of meaning on the face, it’s just not emotion.”
And it's exhausting work.
The interpreters operate in pairs at press conferences, switching off every 20 minutes to ensure their interpretations remain accurate.
“Studies have shown about 20 minutes is the time when our brain starts to process a little slower and the integrity of the message could be impaired,” Wilford said.
Esteban hangs on every word.
"Hearing people can hear the information, but I need to watch and having the closed caption has been helpful too," she said.
She said the press conferences can be hard to follow online when the signal breaks up or freezes.
And because the deaf watch the interpreter closely, anything that distracts them ― like an object in the background ― breaks up the flow of content.
But she's thankful the deaf community isn't being left out.
“Being able to see the speaker, whether it’s the governor or the mayor, and the interpreter on the same screen is great,” she said.
The interpreters are private contractors. Right now they're struggling because of the state's shutdown.
Wilford tries her best to assign the jobs so several interpreters earn a little income.
“We try to be fair as far as dishing out the work,” she said.
