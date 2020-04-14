Many of Hawaii’s jobless near the end of their emergency funds as they desperately await unemployment checks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 17-percent of Hawaii’s workforce has filed a claim – and that’s just the ones who have been successful.
Since mass layoffs started, people have encountered delays, denials, and defects in the system.
More than 220,000 unemployment claims filed since March 1st.
More than a month later, many are still waiting their first check.
"I started at 8 in the morning, I finally got through after 1 o'clock, after calling 642 times," said Holly Reiplinger.
Reiplinger used to spend her days at Kamaka Hawaii, making ukulele.
Now her days are devoted to refreshing this website, just to check the status of her claim.
“I’m going on week four. I figured I would at least get a check after three weeks, but nothing. According to the person who I spoke to today, it’s just a waiting game,” Reiplinger said.
It’s a waiting game that some people can’t afford to play much longer.
“I have $70 in bank account and I hadn’t had any income since the 11th,” said Kirsty Watt, a server at The Nook Neighborhood Bistro.
"In February, I started stockpiling on spam that was on sale. So I'm living off of very tight resources at the moment," said Amanda Ybanez, Kalihi-Palama Neighborhood Board Vice Chair.
Now, a petition is growing online to get Hawaii people paid.
"The state needs to work for the people who work hard every day. The workers who work hard every day, relentlessly to support their families, to pay their taxes. And then now, when there is a real crisis, a pandemic, we expect, and we deserve to have that payment," Ybanez said.
On Monday, Governor David Ige assured people that the worst is behind them.
“We think we’ve worked through the greatest part of that, and certainly I think moving forward, we’ll be in a better place to respond to the needs of our community,” Ige said.
