Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

If you're a surfer and the surf is up but the beach is closed what do you do? With beaches shut down across California as authorities try to stem the spread of the coronavirus, some surfers are simply watching the waves break at home on their TVs. Others are playing surfing video games. Or skateboarding or power walking. And, yes, a few are still surfing, seeking out-of-the way breaks or areas where sunbathers are banned from the sand but those carrying boards are tolerated as long as they stay at least six feet apart in the water.