Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii explores deterring tourists by limiting reservations
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Incident Commander Kenneth Hara says the state is exploring further stemming the flow of visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic by disrupting their ability to make hotel reservations. Hara told a state House committee for the coronavirus that federal law won’t allow Hawaii to restrict travelers coming into the state. So Hara says the state is looking at restricting lodging reservations instead. He says he's working with the state attorney general on the issue. The number of tourists has dropped sharply after Hawaii instituted a 14-day quarantine for travelers. Even so, the Hawaii Tourism Authority says 180 visitors arrived over the weekend.
HAWAII-CHILD CARE
Hawaii child care providers struggle amid virus outbreak
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii was not fully meeting the large demand for affordable child care before the coronavirus outbreak. But many providers are now struggling with a severe decrease in business and unsure if they will reopen after the health emergency passes. Hawaii Public Radio reported that the state has asked the federal government to allow parents to use subsidies at more than one child care provider since Democratic Gov. David Ige’s stay-at-home order took effect. The Hawaii Department of Human Services has received a federal allocation of $11.3 million for child care subsidies, but it is not yet clear who will receive the funds.
CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS
Tourism halt allows Hawaii construction projects to proceed
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s tourism lockdown has created an opportunity for the start of about a half-dozen construction projects in the state’s most economically important district. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that planned projects in Waikiki include efforts to shore up the area’s famed beaches. The tourism collapse that followed the drop in visitors to Oahu from reduced travel demand and coronavirus restrictions have provided an unprecedented chance to make improvements in Waikiki while the Honolulu district is not overflowing with people. Waikiki Beach Management Coordinator Dolan Eversole says the change is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to proceed with construction in Waikiki.
UNITED NATIONS-PACIFIC-CYCLONE
UN releases $2.5 million to help cyclone-ravaged Vanuatu
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has released $2.5 million from its emergency humanitarian fund to help thousands of people in the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu affected by Cyclone Harold and offered support to other hard-hit countries. The cyclone made landfall on the largest island in Vanuatu, Espiritu Santo, on April 6 before hitting the Solomon Islands, Fiji and Tonga. The U.N. cited media reports saying the storm left more than two dozen people dead, and destroyed homes, buildings and crops in the four countries. U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said thousands in Vanuatu urgently need food, water and shelter.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVY-GUAM
Guam worries as sailors from virus-hit ship take over hotels
HONOLULU (AP) — Some people in Guam are nervous as hundreds of sailors from a coronavirus-stricken Navy aircraft carrier isolate in hotels. Officials insist they have enforced strict safety measures. More than 580 crew members of the USS Theodore Roosevelt are infected, and nearly 2,000 are in quarantine in hotels. An outbreak aboard the ship has thrust the Navy into a leadership crisis. Its commander urged faster action in a letter. The acting Navy secretary fired and criticized the commander, then resigned after facing blowback. Some say putting the sailors in hotels puts people's health at risk. Guam's governor says the island needs to be humane.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SURFING
To surf or not to surf? Wave riders ponder pandemic rules
If you're a surfer and the surf is up but the beach is closed what do you do? With beaches shut down across California as authorities try to stem the spread of the coronavirus, some surfers are simply watching the waves break at home on their TVs. Others are playing surfing video games. Or skateboarding or power walking. And, yes, a few are still surfing, seeking out-of-the way breaks or areas where sunbathers are banned from the sand but those carrying boards are tolerated as long as they stay at least six feet apart in the water.