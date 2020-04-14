Labor department details new way to track claim, new claims center opening

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state unemployment office has launched a new web link for people to track their claims.
The status form went online Tuesday after multiple complaints from people waiting to receive benefits.
Since March 1, there have been 230,631 jobless claims, that’s roughly a third of the state workforce.
Tuesday, more help arrived for DLIR.
Nine volunteers, Librarians and staff from the Hawaii State Library system set up another processing site at the state library, which is currently closed to the public.
Stacey Aldrich, the state librarian said they reached out to Scott Murakami, the Director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations offering their services.
“We’re all about serving the community," Aldrich said during the shutdown, the volunteers were working from home and many didn’t hesitate to help.
“Staff who know people who are waiting for unemployment checks," Aldrich said only nine showed up Tuesday because that’s all that could be trained at the site but a total of 30 volunteers from her division are expected, long term, "They were there and said whatever you need, I want to help.”
Murakami also announced the addition of a third call center and claims processing site which will be up and running Tuesday, April 21 at the Hawaii Convention Center.
He said the additional locations are needed to ease the burden on the downtown office, and the Kakaako phone bank that launched last week. Both sites crashed because of the overwhelming amount of people seeking assistance with their claims.
Murakami told state lawmakers that the locations also allow for social distancing.
Murakami pointed out that while it is taking longer to get benefits paid out, money is starting to flow.
He said, $11M were paid last week statewide, and this past Monday alone, $7.7M.
“I realize that’s not enough, that we’re trying to do more but it’s a good sign to see the money’s going out,” Murakami said.
