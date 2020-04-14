HPD launches attempted murder investigation after shooting in Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a shooting in Waikiki late Monday.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. near the corner of Kuhio Avenue and Nohonani Street.
Officials said the 50-year-old male suspect was involved in a car crash and fled the scene before firing a round from his handgun at a witness who was trying to stop him.
The witness was not hit by the bullet, police said.
“I jumped up and saw all the other police cars going down that way and I walked over there and we heard a bang and we saw a guy jump the fence on the other side and ran down, tackled him over there,” witness Jay Bradford said.
Officers eventually arrested the suspect by 6:45 p.m.
An attempted murder investigation has been launched.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.