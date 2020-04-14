ON HNN: Panel of experts leading Hawaii’s response to COVID-19 takes your questions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The coronavirus pandemic has created a new normal for all of us ― and prompted lots of questions about what the future holds.
To help you keep your family safe, we’ve convened a panel of medical professionals leading Hawaii’s response to COVID-19 to answer viewer questions on a host of issues.
In a special presentation Tuesday night, panel members will address everything from when Hawaii might see the peak of the pandemic to how to clean those Amazon packages arriving at your doorstep.
The panel features:
- Lt. Gov. Josh Green, who is also a physician
- Dr. Bruce Anderson, director of the state Health Department
- Dr. Jim Ireland, director of the state Department of Transportation’s aircraft rescue and firefighting response.
- And Dr. Rick Bruno, vice president of patient care for The Queen’s Health Systems and the interim president of the Queen’s Medical Group
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.