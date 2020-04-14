Hawaii reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing statewide total to 517

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 517.
Here’s a look at the county-by-county breakdown of reported cases:
- Oahu: 358
- Maui County: 86 (including 2 on Molokai)
- Big Island: 41
- Kauai: 21
- Unknown: 3
- Diagnosed out of state: 6
- State total: 517
More than 19,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Hawaii. And of those who have tested positive, at least 333 have recovered and been released from isolation.
Some 45 patients, meanwhile, are hospitalized.
No new fatalities were reported Tuesday. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at nine.
Hawaii has seen its single-day counts trending downward in recent days in what health officials say is an encouraging sign that sweeping orders meant at stopping the spread of the virus are having a positive effect.
Those orders have shuttered scores of Hawaii businesses, brought tourism to a virtual standstill, closed school campuses and prompted tens of thousands of Hawaii residents to work from home.
Over the Easter weekend, the city even instituted a nighttime curfew.
Despite the progress, officials aren’t yet certain that stay-at-home restrictions will be lifted April 30 as scheduled.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell indicated Monday that the order could be lifted slowly rather than all at once.
And Gov. David Ige said something similar in an interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Monday. He said discussions are underway for a “phased-in” approach to lifting the state’s shutdown.
“We will begin to think about which businesses we can allow to reopen because their activity does not promote social gathering and the possibility of infecting others,” he said. “We’ve started the conservation amongst the mayors to determine what would be the conditions that reopen the state.”
