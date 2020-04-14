Despite positive signs in COVID-19 fight, Queen’s urges public to maintain vigilance

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials with the Queen’s Health Systems say Hawaii is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, but now is not the time for residents to let their guards down.
“The most important thing is to stay well,” said Dr. Jill Hoggard Green, president and CEO for the Queen’s Health Systems.
“That means staying at home, maintaining social distance and assuring that you are doing all the things to keep yourself well at home because the more you do that, the more our caregivers can care for patients here.”
Emergency room doctors at Queen’s say that their day-to-day operations have become less stressful than in early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, visitors are still not allowed inside the hospital to help stop the spread of the virus.
“That was a really difficult decision that took all of our medical staff really coming together and saying ‘what’s best for patient and employee safety?’” said Jason Chang, president of the Queen’s Medical Center.
Staff at Queen’s Medical Center say they have received an outpouring of support from the community including home-cooked meals and other gifts.
But perhaps the most important gesture may be the more than 200 cases of N95 masks donated by the public to healthcare workers on the front line.
Queen’s Medical Center staff say people should not go to the hospital for testing unless they feel there symptoms are life-threatening.
They urge the public to take advantage of other resources like primary care physicians and drive-thru testing sites.
