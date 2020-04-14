City’s order makes fabric stores essential, but customers urged to read the fine print

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fabric Mart is shifting to an online shopping and appointment-only system.
This comes after Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed an order on Monday making all fabric stores essential businesses.
Fabric Mart says that there was a lack of communication in the mayor’s order on how fabric stores will now be operating.
“I think what wasn’t communicated is how we are letting people come in physically that is, is only through appointments only,” said Fabric Mart employee Peter Kim.
Kim says people lined up outside Fabric Mart as early as 5 a.m. on Tuesday, despite the mayor’s order giving specific guidelines on how people will be able to purchase fabric.
According to the order, customers can either buy the material online, call in an order and pick it up from the store and an employee will bring the fabric to their car, or stores can allow two customers inside the shop at a time to make their purchases.
Kim emphasizes though that the only way to purchase fabric inside the store is through an appointment system online.
“The online appointment, what that’s supposed to do is so there’s no lines outside and so that people’s safety are prioritized," Kim said.
“And there’s two inside the store so they have the space and the freedom to look around and be serviced in that way because I think the more people that are inside the store the more you can be exposed to let’s just say if someone had COVID-19.”
Kim says that Fabric Store is also working on setting up a curbside pick-up system in the future.
Customers can also buy the material online and it will be shipped right to their home.
To set up an appointment or go shopping online, visit hawaiifabricmart.com.
