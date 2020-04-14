Authorities investigate cluster of coronavirus cases tied to Kona restaurant

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A restaurant in Kona is closed for a thorough cleaning after eight people — employees and their family members — tested positive for COVID-19.
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim tells Hawaii News Now that no customers have tested positive.
Kim would not name the restaurant but said the management moved swiftly to close the store after the first results and that the Department of Health immediately began contact tracing.
That included testing people who were asymptomatic but had close contact. One asymptomatic person did test positive.
All eight patients are quarantined at home.
Kim also disputed the state’s tally of Hawaii County cases. The DOH website shows 40 positive COVID-19 cases, but Kim said it’s actually 36.
He said 25 have recovered, and 11 are quarantined.
He pointed out that none is hospitalized.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.