Trade winds are kicking up

Good Tuesday evening. Many woke up to the sound of booming thunder and flashes of lightning as a disturbance and muggy air mass sits over the state.
This upper level disturbance will continue to bring unsettled weather conditions with periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms across the island chain today. Localized flooding is possible through Tuesday night due to slow moving and terrain anchored storms. High pressure will build in north of the state on Wednesday with a more easterly trade wind flow to the weather pattern with drier trends on rainfall coverage lasting through the upcoming weekend.
Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up Wednesday through the upcoming weekend due to an active pattern evolving over the northwest Pacific featuring a series of winter-caliber systems. Forerunners should peak Wednesday night. Surf will exceed advisory levels around the peak for exposed north and west facing shores and may near the warning levels if this source fills in larger than anticipated Wednesday night.
